Week-long training course of divisional coaches begins today 

LAHORE - A one-week coaching course will be conducted from December 4 to 9, 2023 to impart modern training to all divisional coaches; DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail shared this detail while presiding over an important meeting here at National Hockey Stadium. Principal Punjab Institute of Sports Sciences (PISC) Chand Parveen, Chief Instructor Hafeez Bhatti, Instructors Shaista Qaiser, Sajid Ali and other officials attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Dr Asif Tufail said that a week-long coaching course is being organized to equip all divisional coaches of the province with international level training through a master trainer. “The purpose of conducting the training course is to raise the standard of sports in Punjab. “Training of coaches as per modern requirements is essential for producing true future sports stars,” he elaborated. He informed that the master trainer will teach modern techniques and skills to all divisional coaches of the province.

“Besides this, the divisional coaches will be given training about the nutrition, sports injuries, management and modern sports techniques during the one-week training course”.