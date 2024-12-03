Tuesday, December 03, 2024
20 booked for burning trash

NEWS WIRE
December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  Twenty people were booked for burning trash in various parts of the city. CEO Waste Management Company Abdul Razzaq Dogar said that Waste Management Company was adopting a zero-tolerance policy to combat smog. He said the company’s enforcement cell launched a citywide crackdown and imposing heavy fines on violators. Notices have also been issued to over 15 individuals for throwing debris on roads. He said that a special sprinkling campaign was underway on his instructions. Water sprinkling was being conducted in two shifts at construction sites and areas prone to dust. Efforts were being intensified to ensure compliance and reduce pollution levels, contributing to a cleaner and healthier Multan, he added.

