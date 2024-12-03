All Hajj applicants approved as deadline extended to Dec 10

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Tuesday announced that all Hajj applications received by December 3, 2024, have been approved, bringing great relief to applicants.

The minister revealed that all pilgrims who submitted their applications between November 18 and December 3 under the regular Hajj scheme are declared successful. Similarly, applicants under the sponsorship scheme have also been approved without the need for a draw.

Addressing the challenges faced by residents of remote areas in submitting their applications, the minister announced a seven-day extension for Hajj application submissions. Applicants under the Government Hajj Scheme can now submit their forms at designated banks until December 10, 2024.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain further clarified that if applications exceed the allocated quota, a ballot will be conducted to ensure fairness. Overseas Pakistanis are required to deposit their sponsorship funds by December 10 to confirm their participation.

To streamline the process, the Ministry has introduced an online portal accessible via its official website, allowing applicants to submit their Hajj forms from home. Additionally, pilgrims are advised to download the ‘Pak Hajj’ mobile app for the latest updates and guidance.

This move will help simplify the application process and ensure maximum convenience for aspiring pilgrims.