Arrest warrants of Imran, Bushra, KP CM, others issued over D-Chowk protest

ISLAMABAD - A local Anti-Terrorism Court yesterday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, along with other 96 PTI leaders in new cased related to the party’s protest march in the federal capital.

Other party leaders whose warrants were issued included Umar Ayub, Murad Saeed, Salman Akram Raja and Sheikh Waqas Akram.

The protest, which PTI described as a “final call,” took place on November 26 at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, two days after PTI supporters began a large-scale march to the capital, demanding Imran Khan’s release.

However, it was dispersed after a Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) operation. PTI has claimed that at least 12 people were killed during the crackdown, and hundreds of protesters were arrested.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain read out the application of investigation officer Ghulam Rasool in the Anti-Terrorism Court-II Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, which stated that the accused are nominated in FIR # 1032/25 P.S. Kohsar dated 26-11-2024 and they need to be arrested for the heinous crimes they’ve committed under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act, Public Order and Assembly Act, and 23 sections of Pakistan Penal Code.

The judge stated in the order, “The instant case is registered under cognizable offense, hence non-bailable warrants of arrests of these accused persons are hereby issued.”

He also ordered to send 369 PTI workers on 14-day judicial remand for identification parade who were arrested in the aftermath of the November 24 PTI protest in Islamabad.

Four accused persons were sent on one-week judicial remand for identification parade, and 18 workers were sent on 4-day physical remand in the police custody.

Earlier, all the accused were brought to the court in muffled faces in nine FIRs registered after the PTI protest.

Meanwhile, PTI founding chairman Imran Khan was arrested in seven new cases linked to the recent protests of the party.

The PTI founder’s arrest was made in the cases registered related to protests on September 28, October 5 and November 24.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail, where the court sent Imran Khan to jail on judicial remand for all the cases.

During the hearing, the prosecution did not request physical remand of Imran Khan in the seven new cases. In all of these cases, he was sent to jail on judicial remand.

Investigation teams reached Adiala Jail to formally arrest Imran Khan.