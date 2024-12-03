Tuesday, December 03, 2024
ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader Omar Ayub in D-Chowk protest cases

Web Desk
12:59 PM | December 03, 2024
The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad has granted interim bail to PTI leader Omar Ayub in connection with cases filed over the D-Chowk protest.

The cases were heard by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, with Omar Ayub appearing in court alongside his lawyer, Babar Awan. Judge Sipra noted that Omar Ayub was named in case number 540 and stated that once bail was granted, the warrants issued for his arrest would be canceled.

The court instructed Ayub to submit surety bonds of 5,000 rupees for each case. The hearing was adjourned until December 10, with the court approving the bail application and directing Omar Ayub to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

