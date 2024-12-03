ATC summons Adiala Jail chief after Imran Khan's sisters denied meeting

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has summoned the Superintendent of Adiala Jail in response to a petition filed by Imran Khan's sisters seeking permission to meet him.

The petition, submitted to the Rawalpindi ATC by Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and Noreen Niazi, stated that they had been denied access to their brother for the past 10 days.

The petitioners also highlighted that the jail authorities had refused their request for a meeting on Monday.

In response, the ATC issued a notice to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail, instructing him to submit a report within two hours and appear before the court.