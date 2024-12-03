Bilawal directs party leaders to engage with political parties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday directed his party leaders to engage with political parties and prioritise responses to the ongoing political challenges. Chairing a PPP Coordination Committee, he discussed policy issues such as flood rehabilitation, water management controversies, challenges to the agricultural and digital economy, public interest legislation were discussed in detail.

The meeting was aimed to coordinate and prioritise responses to the ongoing political challenges. The members recounted their ongoing and unresolved issues from Punjab, South Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh as well as political, policy and development challenges at the federal level.

The meeting discussed reservations with the federal government, lack of timely consultation on political, policy and legislative matters, inability to implement commitments and identified these as key stumbling blocks to be addressed.

The PPP Chairman directed committee members to engage with political parties to determine on what issues political consensus can be formed, in order to present recommendations before the PPP Central Executive Committee later this month. In a later statement, Bilawal reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive and equitable society for persons with disabilities (PWDs) on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Endorsing the 2024 theme, “Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future,” he emphasized the importance of recognizing the leadership and contributions of PWDs in building a better Pakistan.

The PPP chief highlighted that his party has always been at the forefront of advocating for the rights of marginalized communities, including persons with disabilities.

“From ensuring job quotas to implementing inclusive education policies, we have consistently worked to empower PWDs and integrate them as equal contributors to society,” he added.

He urged the federal and other provincial governments to strengthen the implementation of disability rights legislation and learn from Sindh’s example to ensure Pakistan moves towards a more inclusive future in line with international commitments such as the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).