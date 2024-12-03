CDA chief chairs meeting on plan for introducing telemedicine services at BHUs

ISLAMABAD - A meeting chaired by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa discussed the launch of telemedicine services at Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) in Islamabad.

The meeting, attended by senior officers, including CDA members, the Deputy Commissioner of ICT, the Executive Director of Capital Hospital, and other relevant officials, focused on expanding access to healthcare services for Islamabad’s residents. A detailed briefing was presented on the telemedicine initiative for BHUs in Islamabad.

The initiative aims to improve access to professional medical consultations, particularly for patients who lack immediate access to healthcare professionals. Telemedicine services would enable patients to consult doctors remotely, addressing the critical need for healthcare during non-operating hours.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the importance of making healthcare services more accessible and efficient, particularly outside regular hours.

He instructed the concerned departments to prepare a budget for implementing telemedicine services at each BHU and directed them to ensure quality and uninterrupted access to healthcare services. A road map was proposed to introduce telemedicine as a pilot project in a few BHUs for the first six months. A comprehensive plan for rolling out telemedicine services across all BHUs was also discussed for later phases.

The Chairman stressed the urgency of improving primary healthcare access in Islamabad. He proposed a program to overhaul Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs) to enhance the quality and availability of services. Additionally, he directed the development of a sustainable business model for revenue generation at BHUs and RHCs, stating that the revenue generated would be reinvested into improving BHU infrastructure and health facilities.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa’s leadership and commitment to improving the healthcare system reflect his determination to enhance access to primary care and provide modern, efficient healthcare solutions for the people of Islamabad.