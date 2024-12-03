CM Maryam Nawaz launches ‘Suthra Punjab’ for clean, waste-free province

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched the ‘Suthra Punjab’ Programme, aiming to achieve a clean and waste-free province within three months.

At the inauguration, she emphasized that cleanliness is integral to faith and announced plans to implement an integrated waste management system across Punjab.

Criticizing the recent PTI protests, she accused the party of inciting armed aggression rather than peaceful demonstrations, citing the deaths of a policeman and four Rangers, along with injuries to 170 officers. “Show us a single video of your injured protesters,” she challenged, alleging that PTI protesters used direct gunfire during the unrest.

Maryam also unveiled a compensation package for the victims, including Rs29 million for the family of the martyred constable and Rs1 million for each injured officer.

Additionally, she reassured citizens about Punjab’s progress, promising 100,000 new jobs and upgraded infrastructure to boost development.