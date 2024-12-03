Crackdown on non-tax paid cigarette sales underway

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner Income Tax, Ali Kalyar, has said a decisive crackdown is underway against people involved in selling cigarettes without paying the income tax. Talking to media on Monday, he revealed that in recent days, cigarettes worth over Rs 300 million, which were brought to market without paying the required tax, had been seized. The involved parties were warned that the crackdown would continue until they comply with tax regulations.

Ali Kalyar emphasized that while national companies print tax details on every cigarette pack, certain companies find it challenging to adhere to this practice. Such companies were directed to manually stamp their packs before distributing them in the market. Additionally, these companies are now required to maintain complete records of their manually stamped packs. The Deputy Commissioner made it clear that there would be no leniency for companies or sellers violating these directives. Informational banners and flex boards were displayed across the region to create public awareness about the initiative, Ali Kalyar. Furthermore, he urged citizens to ensure that the cigarettes they purchase carry the tax payment stamp. “Avoid buying unstamped cigarettes to help hold accountable those harming Pakistan’s economy,” he added.

FM 96, Federal Ombudsman air program to create public awareness

With the aimed to address public concerns and improve government services, Federal Ombudsman for the Sargodha region and FM 96 jointly arranged a program in which Incharge Federal Ombudsman Malik Mushtaq Ahmed Awan participated.

The program ‘Rabta’ was hosted by RJ Alisha, in which the Incharge Federal Ombudsman discussed various issues related to federal government departments. He provided detailed insights into public problems, answered numerous questions, and offered practical solutions to existing challenges. He listened attentively to callers’ concerns and assured them of prompt resolution. The program highlighted the crucial role of the Federal Ombudsman in ensuring public access to justice and facilitating government services. This collaboration between Buzz FM 96 and the Federal Ombudsman’s office is seen as a positive step towards addressing public grievances and raising awareness, he added.