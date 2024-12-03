Czech ambassador calls on Karachi mayor

KARACHI - Ambassador of the Czech Republic, Ladislav Stienhubel, on Monday, met with Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab at the head office of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, and they discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations.

Barrister Murtaza welcomed the ambassador of the Czech Republic to the KMC and briefed him on the city’s history and the ongoing development projects aimed at improving Karachi. The discussion focused on mutual cooperation in sectors such as investment, energy, tourism, and training. Barrister Murtaza stated that Karachi is the industrial and business hub of the country, and given its geographical importance, there are vast investment opportunities available here.

The current government is striving to provide a conducive environment for investment and offer facilities to investors. Industrial zones in Karachi are being developed to boost exports and stabilise the national economy, he said. He emphasised that foreign cooperation and partnerships would be welcomed in Karachi’s development projects, and such collaborations would benefit the people of both countries. The aim is to provide the citizens of Karachi with facilities comparable to those of other developed cities around the world, for which a coordinated and systematic strategy is being implemented.

He said that the provincial government is fully supporting this initiative, and the Czech investors and experts are warmly welcomed to Karachi. Business delegations’ visits can help increase bilateral relations and open new avenues for cooperation, he said. Ladislav Stienhubel, the Czech Ambassador, expressed that Karachi is an important city and business hub of Pakistan, and developing it will bring benefits to the country.

He conveyed best wishes from the Czech Republic for the development of Karachi and hoped that bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the Czech Republic would increase, particularly in the areas of technology transfer and infrastructure development. Later, the Czech ambassador, alongwith Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, visited the historical building of KMC and showed interest in the history of the Council Hall. Mayor Karachi briefed the esteemed guest on the KMC’s historical building and the Council Hall.