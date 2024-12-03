Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Daniel Craig reveals chaos behind criticised Bond film

December 03, 2024
LOS ANGELES  -  Daniel Craig has reflected on the chaos behind the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace, admitting that the production was a nightmare” due to a lack of writers and an unfinished script.  Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter Podcast, the 56-year-old actor revealed he had to step in and “write a lot of lines” during filming, as the movie went into production without a completed screenplay. “Difficult second album—nightmare,” Craig remarked, describing the challenges the team faced. The star noted that screenwriter Paul Haggis had contributed to the script but had to leave to join the Writers Guild of America strike, leaving the production in disarray. “We should never have started production,” he admitted, acknowledging the difficult circumstances that led to a Bond film many fans and critics felt “just didn’t quite work.”  Despite the hurdles, the Knives Out actor has since earned praise for his portrayal of the iconic spy across five films.

He acknowledged the movie’s shortcomings, adding, “There are some amazing stunt sequences in it, but it just didn’t quite work. The storytelling wasn’t there. Starting a movie without a script is not a good idea—that’s a lesson.”

