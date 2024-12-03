Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Dar reaches Iran to attend ECO ministerial meeting

Dar reaches Iran to attend ECO ministerial meeting
December 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD   - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday arrived in Mashhad, Iran to attend the 28th meeting of the Council Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).  He was warmly received at the airport by Vice Governor General of Razavi Khorasan province Mohammad Ali Nabipoor and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Mudassir Tipu, according to a press release issued by the Deputy PM Office. In his address at the ministerial meeting, DPM Dar will reiterate Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Charter and highlight the potential of greater connectivity in the ECO region, through the development of road and rail networks; liberalization of visa regimes and simplification of border procedures; and to attain sustainable growth and enhance the geo-economic potential of the ECO region.

The deputy prime minister will sign the ‘Charter for ECO Clean Energy Center’ and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers and dignitaries on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting.

