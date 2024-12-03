DC chairs meeting on new constituencies

Dir lower - A meeting regarding the demarcation of new constituencies in the district was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan.

The meeting was attended by Election Commissioner Adnan Khan, District Population and Housing Census In-charge Bakht Alam, Obaid ur Rehman MPA and DDAC Chairman, and representatives of all political parties. Representatives of political parties presented their suggestions regarding the new constituencies.

DC Arif Khan said that after every census, new constituencies are drawn across the country, adding that the purpose of the new constituencies is to create convenience for the people. He stated that the same formula and rules are applied nationwide for creating new constituencies.

He also mentioned that since the population ratio is not the same in many constituencies, all political parties should agree on a common plan, and the district administration will fully cooperate.

The representatives of political parties unanimously decided that there will be a second session for the joint plan of action on Tuesday, December 3, during which the joint plan of action will be finalized in consultation with all political parties.