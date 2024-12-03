Tuesday, December 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC chairs meeting on new constituencies

NEWS WIRE
December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Dir lower  -  A meeting regarding the demarcation of new constituencies in the district was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan.

The meeting was attended by Election Commissioner Adnan Khan, District Population and Housing Census In-charge Bakht Alam, Obaid ur Rehman MPA and DDAC Chairman, and representatives of all political parties. Representatives of political parties presented their suggestions regarding the new constituencies.

DC Arif Khan said that after every census, new constituencies are drawn across the country, adding that the purpose of the new constituencies is to create convenience for the people. He stated that the same formula and rules are applied nationwide for creating new constituencies.

He also mentioned that since the population ratio is not the same in many constituencies, all political parties should agree on a common plan, and the district administration will fully cooperate.

Massive fire erupts at Rimpa Plaza in Karachi

The representatives of political parties unanimously decided that there will be a second session for the joint plan of action on Tuesday, December 3, during which the joint plan of action will be finalized in consultation with all political parties.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1733212005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024