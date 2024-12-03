Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Director Public Instruction (Colleges) has withdrawn the notification to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges, here on Monday. DPI Colleges official sources told APP that the the notification of transferring 39 commerce colleges has been withdrawn, while the Education department had decided to transfer commerce colleges in rented buildings to other nearby colleges. The issued notification also included the transfer of commerce colleges with private buildings, and in addition to rented buildings.

The commerce college principals and teachers rejected the decision. DPI Colleges has issued a notification to withdraw the decision to transfer.

