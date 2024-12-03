DG RDA inspects Metro Bus corridor’s repair work

RAWALPINDI - In a late-night inspection, the Director General (DG) of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, visited the Metro Bus Corridor to oversee ongoing repair and maintenance work. The DG emphasized the importance of completing the project within the stipulated time frame while ensuring adherence to international quality standards. During the visit, she expressed her appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the RDA Engineering Directorate team, commending their seamless execution of the repair and maintenance tasks. Assuring the public of timely completion, the DG stated, “I am pleased with the progress made so far, and I am confident the project will be completed on time. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety.” The repair and maintenance efforts are expected to improve the functionality and durability of the Metro Bus Corridor, ensuring continued efficient service for the residents of Rawalpindi.