Edu board issues schedule for annual exams for 9th, 10th grades

Abbottabad - The Abbottabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced the schedule for the submission of admission forms and fees for the 2025 annual examinations for 9th and 10th grades on Monday.

While the dates for the exams will be disclosed later, the board has outlined the deadlines for form submissions.

Regular students from government and private institutions can submit their forms with a normal fee until January 7, 2025. The deadline for submissions with a double fee is January 22, 2025, and for a triple fee, it is February 7, 2025.

The fee structure for private students has also been defined. For 9th-grade students, the normal fee is Rs2200, the double fee is Rs3400, and the triple fee is Rs4600. For 10th-grade students, the normal fee is Rs2800, the double fee is Rs4300, and the triple fee is Rs5800.

Students wishing to improve their marks must pay Rs3300 as a normal fee, Rs4800 as a double fee, or Rs6300 as a triple fee for complete exams in either 9th or 10th grade. For students appearing in both grades or more than nine subjects, the normal fee is Rs3800, the double fee is Rs5300, and the triple fee is Rs. 6800.

In addition, the board has set specific charges for other services. A change in the examination center will cost Rs5000, while setting up a new center will require Rs80,000. The fee for appointing a writer has been fixed at Rs3000.

The board has instructed all students to submit their forms through the online admission module by the respective deadlines and ensure that a signed copy is sent to the board office via their institutions. Forms submitted after the specified dates will not be entertained under any circumstances.