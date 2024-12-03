Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Eight more chikungunya cases reported

Our Staff Reporter
December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  In the provincial metropolis, eight more cases of chikungunya infection have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to 14.

Director of Public Health, Dr Irshad Roghani, said on Monday that the new cases of chikungunya were identified through contact tracing.

He explained that blood samples from 21 affected individuals were sent to the Public Health Reference Laboratory, where 8 samples tested positive for chikungunya infection. Dr Roghani added that the process of further contact tracing is underway.

Our Staff Reporter

