Electricity Theft and Defaults

Pakistan’s energy crisis continues to worsen in 2024, with soaring electricity tariffs pushing citizens to their financial limits, leading to a rise in theft and defaults. Unpaid dues have surged from Rs236 billion last year to Rs315 billion in FY24, reflecting an alarming trend. Unrealistic recovery expectations from electricity providers exacerbate financial deficits, while high costs drive many to resort to illegal connections, or kundas.

The Prime Minister’s recent revelation of Rs600 billion lost to electricity theft underscores the need for urgent action. While crackdowns are necessary, they are insufficient without robust legal reforms. Strengthening and enforcing penalties for theft and chronic defaults is essential to address the energy sector’s financial woes and deter illegal practices. Only through decisive legal measures can we hope to stabilise Pakistan’s energy sector.

MUHAMMAD ROHAIL HASSAN,

Karachi.