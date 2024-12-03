EPA to launch crackdown on single-use plastic from December 10

MULTAN - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will launch a crackdown against banned single-use plastic especially plastic shopping bags less than 75 microns from December 10 across the province.

Assistant Director Environment, Hameed Akhtar, informed APP here on Monday that amendments to the “Production and Consumption of Single Use Plastic Product Regulations 2023” had been notified and shopkeepers were given a deadline of December 9 and a crackdown would be launched after it.

He said that a fine of Rs5,000 to Rs50,000 would be imposed on violators after serving a seven-day prior notice. The premises where banned single use plastic is found could be sealed and materials confiscated.

District plastic management committees would be established at the district level and deputy commissioner would be the head of the committee. Likewise, the registration and renewal fee have also been revised.

SPECIAL CHILDREN UNDERGO EVALUATION

The divisional administration has engaged a team of psychologists and psychiatrists for evaluation of mental capabilities of special children with a view to bring them to mainstream education system.

Commissioner Maryam Khan, accompanied by deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindu, visited Shadab Institute on Monday where they witnessed the ongoing process of evaluation of mental capability of special children and asked the psychologists, psychiatrists and other education experts to focus more on children’s talent and special aptitude during the analysis.

The evaluation was meant to filter out select students with comparatively sharp minds and facilitate them to join the mainstream education system, Maryam Khan said.

Earlier, the Commissioner and DC also visited comprehensive girls high school as part of ongoing drive to monitor government schools with a view to bring improvement in standard of education.

Commissioner Maryam Khan visited classrooms and took briefing from school administration. She ordered that students should remain adhered to discipline and prescribed uniform attire during school hours.