Tuesday, December 03, 2024
FIA arrests man involved in hawala-hundi

Our Staff Reporter
December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle on Monday arrested a man allegedly involved in hundi-hawala business during the operations launched against underground money transfer network. According to the spokesperson, the team raided in the area of Mochi gate and arrested the accused Wali Muhammad, besides recovering Rs 19.475 million cash from him. The agency also seized hundi-hawala receipts, mobile phones and other evidence as well. A case was registered against Wali Muhammad and his accomplices--Tahir, Altaf, Johar Ali and others. Raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining accused, while the operation will continue against those doing illegal hundi work, spokesperson concluded.

