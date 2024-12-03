Forces ready to counter all threats: COAS Asim Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has reaffirmed the Pakistan Armed Forces' commitment and capability to address the full spectrum of threats facing the country, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

Speaking to troops participating in a field training exercise near Narowal and Sialkot, COAS Munir stated, "The Pakistan Armed Forces, with the resolute support of the nation, are fully capable of safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our beloved motherland against the entire spectrum of threats."

The exercise demonstrated integrated fire and manoeuvre operations involving armour, infantry, mechanised infantry, artillery, air defence, army aviation, and anti-tank guided missile units. It also showcased advanced capabilities such as electronic warfare and information operations designed to counter enemy communications and disinformation in modern warfare, the ISPR reported.

During the visit, General Munir was briefed on the exercise's objectives, which focus on refining professional skills and adapting battlefield procedures to emerging operational challenges. He commended the troops for their high training standards, operational readiness, and morale, while emphasising the need for constant vigilance to deter adversarial threats.

This exercise forms part of the regular training regimen of Pakistan's armed forces. Last month, General Munir attended the Warrior-VIII joint counter-terrorism exercise with China's People's Liberation Army at the National Counter Terrorism Centre. The bilateral drills, now in their eighth iteration, underscore Pakistan's commitment to international military cooperation.