Gold price dips

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1,700 and was sold at Rs274,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs276,200, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went down by Rs1,457 to Rs235,340 from Rs236,797 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs215,728 from Rs217,064. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,400 and Rs2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $2,633 from $2,650, the Association reported.