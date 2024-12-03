Government drafts Cybercrime Bill with strict penalties for fake news

The government has prepared the initial draft of the Cybercrime Amendment Bill, aiming to impose strict penalties for spreading . Under the proposed legislation, individuals found guilty of distributing false information could face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to Rs1 million.

The draft bill also recommends establishing a Digital Rights Protection Authority. This authority would have the power to block or remove content from social media platforms and issue directives to law enforcement agencies or individuals to take down harmful material.

The authority's mandate includes removing content that incites hatred against the state or its institutions. Additionally, it would address issues related to threats, false accusations, and pornography.

Those who deliberately spread false information, incite fear, or create suspicion would be subject to the same penalties—up to five years imprisonment or a Rs1 million fine.

The proposed authority will be led by a chairman and consist of six members. Decisions made by this body could be challenged in a designated tribunal.