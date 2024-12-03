Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Hailstorm breaks 42-year record in Duki as winter intensifies across Pakistan

Web Desk
10:58 AM | December 03, 2024
Regional, Gwader

A historic hailstorm in Duki, Balochistan, has shattered a 42-year-old record, amplifying the cold wave in the region. The storm caused significant damage to solar panels and trees in affected areas.

In the Neelum Valley, picturesque snowfall has blanketed the scenic spots of Arang Kel and Upper Gres, drawing admiration for their breathtaking winter views.

Meanwhile, Sindh is experiencing a noticeable chill during early morning and nighttime hours. Karachi is bracing for strong winds forecasted to intermittently blow starting Tuesday.

On Monday, Pakistan's coldest temperatures were recorded in Leh at -8°C, followed by Skardu, Gupis, and Hunza at -3°C, and Kalam at -1°C, as winter's grip tightens across the country.

