HEC invites applications for Research Awards 2024  

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani researchers and scholars for its prestigious “Research Awards 2024.” The deadline for online application submission is December 17, 2024, by 11:59 PM.

The awards aim to recognize excellence in research, contributions to intellectual growth, and advancements in social welfare, as well as promote high-impact publications. Winners will receive a certificate and a cash prize.

Awards will be presented in three domains: Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Law, Education, Management or Public Policy; Physical Sciences, Engineering, Technology, Computer Science, Statistics, or Mathematics; and Life Sciences, Biological Sciences, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture, or Veterinary Sciences. The Best Researcher Award (Rs. 500,000) honors exceptional lifetime achievement or impactful publications. The Best Young Researcher Award (Rs. 500,000) recognizes early-career researchers under 40 demonstrating promise in resolving social challenges and advancing research. The Best Publication Award (Rs. 1,000,000) acknowledges impactful publications addressing critical challenges or advancing human welfare.

Applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria, including adherence to HEC’s plagiarism policy and residence requirements. Publications must be recent, scholarly, and impactful, with research articles published in HEC-recognized W-category journals.

Applications must be submitted online via the HEC portal at [research.hec.gov.pk](https://research.hec.gov.pk). For detailed guidelines, visit the HEC website or contact the relevant department.