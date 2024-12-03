Tuesday, December 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

HEC invites applications for Research Awards 2024  

Our Staff Reporter
December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications from Pakistani researchers and scholars for its prestigious “Research Awards 2024.” The deadline for online application submission is December 17, 2024, by 11:59 PM.  

The awards aim to recognize excellence in research, contributions to intellectual growth, and advancements in social welfare, as well as promote high-impact publications. Winners will receive a certificate and a cash prize.  

Awards will be presented in three domains: Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Law, Education, Management or Public Policy; Physical Sciences, Engineering, Technology, Computer Science, Statistics, or Mathematics; and Life Sciences, Biological Sciences, Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture, or Veterinary Sciences.  The Best Researcher Award (Rs. 500,000) honors exceptional lifetime achievement or impactful publications. The Best Young Researcher Award (Rs. 500,000) recognizes early-career researchers under 40 demonstrating promise in resolving social challenges and advancing research. The Best Publication Award (Rs. 1,000,000) acknowledges impactful publications addressing critical challenges or advancing human welfare.  

Vawda claims Imran Khan’s Twitter used for propaganda

Applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria, including adherence to HEC’s plagiarism policy and residence requirements. Publications must be recent, scholarly, and impactful, with research articles published in HEC-recognized W-category journals.  

Applications must be submitted online via the HEC portal at [research.hec.gov.pk](https://research.hec.gov.pk). For detailed guidelines, visit the HEC website or contact the relevant department.  

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1733212005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024