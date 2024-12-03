Hezbollah claims first attack on Israeli position since truce

Beirut, Lebanon - Hezbollah on Monday claimed an attack on an Israeli position, its first since a fragile ceasefire in the war in Lebanon took effect last week.

The ceasefire, which came into force on Wednesday, seeks to end a war that has killed thousands in Lebanon and sparked mass displacements in both Lebanon and Israel. While the ceasefire had largely brought fighting to a halt, Israel has launched strikes against targets it says were violating the truce. Earlier Monday, Lebanon accused Israel of violating the truce, though Israel hit back to insist it was enforcing the agreement by responding to the militant group’s violations.

The fighting escalated after Israel moved its focus from Gaza to Lebanon in September to secure its northern border from Hezbollah attacks, dealing the Iran-backed Shiite Muslim movement a sequence of stunning blows.

“The aggressive actions carried out by Israeli occupation forces... represent a flagrant violation of the terms of the ceasefire agreement,” said Lebanon’s powerful parliament speaker Nabih Berri, who helped mediate the truce on behalf of ally Hezbollah. On Monday, Hezbollah claimed for the first time since the truce began an attack on an Israeli position in Kfar Shouba, which is located in a disputed territory on the Lebanon-Israel border.

The Israeli army said that Hezbollah launched two projectiles Monday towards the area of Har Dov, Israel’s term for the disputed Shebaa Farms.