Human remains found near Lasbela Bridge, Karachi

Human remains were discovered in two plastic bags near Lasbela Bridge on Tuesday, creating panic in the area. Rescue teams were immediately alerted and retrieved the body parts, though the head of the deceased was missing. The remains were transported to a hospital for legal procedures.

Just a day prior, human remains were found near Paracha Cemetery in Qasba Colony, Karachi. Police believe these remains may belong to a woman, as a severed female head was discovered near a drain in the same area earlier. The remains were sent for post-mortem, but identifying the body has proven difficult.

In a separate incident, Karachi police found the body of a woman at Metroville graveyard in the Site area, showing signs of severe torture. Her hands were bound behind her back, and her identity remains unknown. Investigations into both cases are ongoing.