Iinterim bail granted to Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan in four cases

LAHORE - Two anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) on Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan until December 7 in four cases related to the October 5 protest. Earlier, the PTI leader, accompanied by his counsel, appeared before ATC Judge Arshad Javed in connection with three cases registered at Islampura Police Station, Lorry Adda Police Station, and Masti Gate Police Station. After hearing the initial arguments, the court granted interim bail to the PTI leader until December 7, directing him to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 in each case to avail the relief. The court also instructed him to join the investigations. Meanwhile, ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill also granted interim bail to Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan until December 7 in connection with a case registered at Shafiqabad Police Station. The court directed the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 to avail the relief. The Shafiqabad, Islampura, Lorry Adda, and Masti Gate police had registered cases against PTI leaders and workers on charges of inciting anarchy and causing disturbances to law and order in response to a protest call by PTI on October 5.