Indictment proceedings against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred until Dec 5

The indictment proceedings in the new Toshakhana case against PTI founder and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been postponed until December 5.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand conducted the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. PTI’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, and Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi attended the session, but Bushra Bibi was absent.

Salman Safdar informed the court that Bushra Bibi was in Peshawar to seek bail in newly registered cases and had surrendered there. He requested an adjournment until Monday, assuring that the accused would appear by then.

However, Special Public Prosecutor Naqvi opposed the request, accusing Bushra Bibi of deliberately avoiding court and demanding the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants against her.

The court then adjourned the Toshakhana-II case until December 5.