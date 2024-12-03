Tuesday, December 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Indictment proceedings against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred until Dec 5

Indictment proceedings against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred until Dec 5
Web Desk
5:46 PM | December 03, 2024
National

The indictment proceedings in the new Toshakhana case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been postponed until December 5.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand conducted the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. PTI’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, and Special Public Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi attended the session, but Bushra Bibi was absent.

Salman Safdar informed the court that Bushra Bibi was in Peshawar to seek bail in newly registered cases and had surrendered there. He requested an adjournment until Monday, assuring that the accused would appear by then.

However, Special Public Prosecutor Naqvi opposed the request, accusing Bushra Bibi of deliberately avoiding court and demanding the issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants against her.

The court then adjourned the Toshakhana-II case until December 5.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1733212005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024