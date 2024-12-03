International Day of PWDs being observed today

Peshawar - The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) is being observed today (December 3) in Peshawar, as well as across the country.

The Paraplegic Centre Peshawar (PCP) has arranged a special ceremony to mark the day. The ceremony will be addressed by the Vice-Chancellor of Khyber Medical University, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, as the guest of honour, while Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, Chief Executive Officer of the PCP, will highlight the importance of observing this global day.

The ceremony will feature a colourful programme, including skits, poetry recitation, and indoor games, all centred around the participation of persons with disabilities. Stalls will also be set up in the lawns of the Paraplegic Center, showcasing the services and contributions of various educational and medical institutions, as well as food stalls.

Students and faculty members from various universities and colleges in Peshawar, as well as heads of medical institutions, have been invited to attend the ceremony. Four categories have been established for the stalls of educational and medical institutions.