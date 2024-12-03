Interview with Dr. Anosh Ahmed: A successful Pakistani-American

Dr. Anosh Ahmed is an incredible and inspirational person who has distinguished himself through his determination, hard work and vision. A medical practitioner by profession Dr. Anosh Ahmed is not just a thriving Pakistani-American businessman but also an investor. He is also a philanthropist who takes an active part in social and charitable endeavors. His life serves as an example of persistence and achievement. In today’ interview, we will explore the important facets of his life, his accomplishments and his contributions.

Anosh, Let's begin by introducing yourself to our readers. Could you tell us about your education and struggle?

Dr. Anosh Ahmed: First of all, I would like to thank you for inviting me for this interview. My family had migrated to United States of American when I was only 7 years old. I started my education there. At the age of 13, I started to work to help support my family. I finished my degree in organizational leadership from South Texas College. Among my educational accomplishments, I completed an MBA in Health Care Administration from the University of Texas and earned a Doctorate of Medicine (M.D.) from Windsor University School of Medicine.

As a well-off American physician, could you kindly tell our readers how you established yourself in the medical community? How did you start your path to success in the medical field?

Dr. Anosh Ahmed: My father fell seriously ill and suffered a stroke. You could say that caring for him instilled in me a deep sense of compassion for looking after patients. This passion became the foundation of my journey in the field of healthcare. After earning my medical degree, my firm devotion to patient care and innovative approach to healthcare quickly earned me recognition. Soon, I was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of Loretto Hospital. During my tenure there, I spearheaded the hospital's transformation into a distinguished teaching medical center, driving its revenue growth from $60 million to $100 million in just over two years. I have made significant contributions to community health. I founded the Heart of Health Clinics, a nonprofit organization committed to providing essential healthcare services to underserved populations, including uninsured individuals and refugees.

In your opinion, what is the biggest challenge in the Pakistani healthcare sector and how do you propose addressing these challenges?

Dr. Anosh Ahmed: Despite years of advancements, Pakistan's healthcare system still brazen out several obstacles. Corruption, inadequate budget, bad governance and unequal access to healthcare facilities are still problems. Inadequate Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centres as well as a lack of knowledge and access to care make rural areas especially underserved. Hospitals frequently struggle with a lack of personnel, beds and supplies which is made worse by corruption and the exodus of highly qualified workers. The system is further burdened by the high cost of imported drugs and equipment.

Both the public and private sectors must priorities encouraging domestic production of medical equipment, boosting funding for medical research and enhancing healthcare education and up skilling in order to meet these difficulties. In order to make healthcare more cheap, public health insurance should be implemented. Additionally, awareness campaigns can inform communities about preventive care. Strict monitoring to reduce corruption and fostering international collaborations for expertise and resources are also vital steps.

As a doctor, what encouraged you to endeavor into other fields such as business, investment and philanthropy?

Dr. Anosh Ahmed: Well, my father’s health challenges provided a particular motivation for me to come forward and serve the community through philanthropy work. My early life exposure to the hardships of poverty and need led my passion for helping those affected by healthcare inequalities. You see, it wasn’t just about social and welfare work. I want to create positives impact on society. I felt the need to explore other fields. When I got the opportunity, I decided to broaden my horizons and take on new challenges and from where my entrepreneurial journey started. I stepped in to business, investment ventures which resulted in creation of Anosh Inc Foundation which invests in healthcare, telehealth and other sectors.

As you know, Pakistan’s economic growth depends significantly on foreign investment and business ventures. Do you have any business projects underway to aid Pakistan's economic growth?

Dr. Anosh Ahmed: There is no doubt about it that foreign investment and commercial enterprises are crucial in propelling Pakistan's economic development. For present there are not projects underway. But I am actively pursuing business ventures that correspond with this goal. My primary focus is on fostering innovative sectors, improving local manufacturing and creating job opportunities that contribute to the country's economic stability. I am particularly active in initiatives that promote international collaboration, entrepreneurship and sustainable business practices. These initiatives seek to stimulate economic activity, enhance exports and improve infrastructure, ultimately benefiting Pakistan's long-term growth.

As I know, you are also venture in commodity trading. Could shed light on the future of trading?

Dr. Anosh Ahmed: Technology, environmentalism and geopolitics are shaping commodity trade. AI, machine learning and block chain will improve productivity by automating and analysing data in real time. Green commodities like as renewable energy and carbon credits will become increasingly important as sustainability becomes a priority. Geopolitical threats and supply chain disruptions will continue to drive market volatility. Digital commodities and crypto currencies may open up new investment options, whilst decentralized platforms will improve global market access. ESG concerns will drive up demand for sustainable goods but regulatory frameworks will tighten. Data-driven trading will improve forecasting and decision-making by leveraging big data, satellite imaging and the Internet of Things. Overall, the industry will become more dynamic, linked and technology-driven.

What are your future objectives and how are you endeavoring to enhance the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the United States through your initiatives?

Dr. Anosh Ahmed: Well. I think this is a very important question. See, I look forward to see the Anosh Inc Foundation grow on an international front while remaining committed to sustainability. I want to instigate a “ripple effect” of compassion that is felt throughout generations. I want to work towards further improvements in the healthcare sector and plan to initiate educational projects that provide youth with world-class education. Additionally, I want to expand my philanthropic efforts and reach those who are most in need of help.

My future goals are to promote sustainable growth, empower people and deepen the relationship between Pakistan and the United States. I intend to accomplish this by prioritizing education, healthcare and business development as important areas of engagement. I think we can improve bilateral relations between United States and Pakistan by providing possibilities for Pakistani students to study in the United States while also boosting intellectual collaboration between institutions in both nations. Creating economic opportunities that will attract US investment in Pakistan, notably in technology, renewable energy and healthcare are also critical steps. We can collaborate with US-based healthcare organizations to strengthen Pakistan's medical infrastructure and train healthcare personnel.

You lend a hand numerous individuals, yet you choose not to self ostentation. However, I would still like you to share some special motivations with us. What principles do you consider crucial for achieving success?

Dr Anosh Ahmed: Yes! I don’t like blowing one's own trumpet rather I like to do practical things which help community. If you are an aspiring philanthropist, start by buckling down and learning how to bounce back, be intent on helping people. Leaders need to lead with compassion and be true to the communities they’re attempting to serve. My principles for success are very simple: hard work, perseverance and treating others with kindness. Challenges will always arise in life but if we remain determined and view every failure as an opportunity to learn, success is inevitable. I believe that true success is one that positively impacts the lives of others. That is why I always strive to use my achievements to contribute to the betterment of others.

You have chosen a different course by committing yourself to social and humanitarian activities. What prompted you to take this course of action and what sectors does your organization cover?

Dr. Anosh Ahmed: See, I told you earlier about the health conditions of my father. I found myself tackling a challenge by default which aroused a sensitivity for the people suffering the consequences of hardships. Seeing so many inequalities in healthcare & education caused me to get fascinated with philanthropy and then I established Anosh Inc Foundation. To elevate education in underprivileged regions and advance sustainable healthcare models in impoverished communities I founded several ventures using the framework from the Anosh Foundation and YOURDIL. Anosh Inc Foundation along with other major philanthropic initiatives, has invested over $10 million in healthcare, education and community development to date. The nonprofit has given $30,000 to breast cancer research, $25,000 to Make-A-Wish and helped 25,000 individuals every day during Ramadan. Notably, it sent 15,000 toys to impoverished children and helped Hurricane Beryl victims. To maximise its impact, the foundation recruits volunteers and collaborates with local organizations as well as solicits community feedback to improve its activities. The Anosh Inc Foundation has launched several impactful initiatives which included scholarship programmes and food assistance . We provided £10 Million of Essential Food Aid to Support Lebanon’s Vulnerable Communities

