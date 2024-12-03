Intolerant behaviour alarming: Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday briefed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a meeting held here at Zardari House, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi briefed Bilawal about the Grand Jirga held at the Commissioner House in Kohat, which focused on peacekeeping efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by PPP’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and General Secretary Shazi Khan. The situation of law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the key topic of discussion.

Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and Shazi Khan also highlighted issues related to the federal government’s policy approach in the province.

The Governor shared details of a meeting with political parties in Kurram regarding establishment of peace and said that intolerant behaviour was alarming.

Governor Kundi also briefed the PPP chairman about an upcoming All Parties Conference (APC) scheduled for December 5 in Peshawar, which will discuss the issue of terrorism and the unfair distribution of resources in the province.

Earlier, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, held a meeting with the Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, expressing concern over the rising wave of unrest, violence, and intolerance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They underscored the urgent need to accelerate efforts to promote religious harmony in the province.

The meeting also focused on issues faced by overseas Pakistanis, strategies for human resource development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and measures to enhance economic opportunities.

Governor Kundi highlighted investment opportunities in the province and emphasised the importance of special projects for overseas Pakistanis.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain outlined the government’s ongoing initiatives for expatriates and commended the Governor’s efforts to foster religious tolerance through initiatives at the Governor House.

He assured full support from the federal government to address the concerns of overseas Pakistanis and improve human resource development in the province.

Resolving KP’s issues should be top

priority: Kundi

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday said that resolving the province’s issues and addressing public concerns should be the top priority.

Speaking to a private news channel, he stated that the province faces significant challenges, including law and order, which require immediate attention from the provincial government.

Criticizing the KP Chief Minister, he said, “While political agendas have their place, making politics the sole focus as the head of the province is unfair.” He added that the Chief Minister was misusing state resources for protests against the federal government, neglecting the rights of the people.

“The province is grappling with instability, yet the Chief Minister remains preoccupied with protests,” he said.

Regarding Governor’s Rule, Kundi clarified, “No forum has approached me regarding this matter so far.”

Kundi grieved over target killing of Saqlain

Gandapur

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has expressed deep sorrow over the targeted killing of Sardar Saqlain Khan Gandapur, a cousin of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, in D.I. Khan.

The deceased was the son of Sardar Ismail Khan Gandapur and the brother of former provincial assembly candidate Sardar Faridun Khan Gandapur.

In his condolence message, the Governor condemned the incident, stating that the targeted killing of Sardar Saqlain in the shooting was deeply alarming and warrants a thorough investigation.

He extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace.

He also prayed for strength and patience for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Kundi called for a swift investigation into the incident to bring those responsible to justice.