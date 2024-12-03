Islamabad DC holds open court to resolve public issues  

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday held an open court (“Khuli Kutchary”) at his office under the open-door policy to resolve public problems on priority.

The DC personally listened to the queries and complaints of citizens and gave directions to the concerned officer/department for immediate redressal, according to a spokesman of the ICT administration.

A large number of people attended the open court and lodged complaints regarding various issues. Irfan Memon directed all Assistant Commissioners to meet with citizens on a daily basis. He emphasized that the aim of such meetings was to resolve citizens’ grievances promptly and ensure speedy justice.

The DC stressed that government offices must remain open to the public during working hours, warning of strict action against any officer who refuses to meet with citizens or fails to address their concerns. He also noted that all Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates were engaged in resolving public grievances within their respective jurisdictions.

Memon vowed to conduct regular “Khuli Kutchary” sessions to address people’s problems at their doorsteps.