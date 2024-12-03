Tuesday, December 03, 2024
JI foreign affairs director meets Hamas leader

Our Staff Reporter
December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Director of Foreign Affairs for Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Asif Luqman Qazi, met with Hamas leader Khaled Mashal in Doha, Qatar, according to a press release issued by JI’s media cell.  During the meeting, Khaled Mashal expressed gratitude to the people of Pakistan for their support of the Palestinian people. He stated,

“The people of Gaza look to Pakistan with hope. After God, the support of the Ummah is our greatest asset. Despite challenges and hardships, our struggle must continue. The resilience of the people of Gaza remains a source of astonishment for Israel.” He also highlighted the historic ties between Hamas and Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan. Asif Luqman Qazi conveyed a message from the Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman. In his remarks, he said.  “The liberation of Al-Quds is a shared goal for every Muslim. Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with the Palestinian people. The people of Pakistan will never abandon their Palestinian brothers.”

Our Staff Reporter

