Karachi commissioner lauds Arts Council’s efforts to promote arts, culture, literature

Karachi - Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi lauded the Arts Council of Pakistan’s (ACP) efforts to promote arts, culture, and literature, highlighting the importance of cultural activities in the city.

He was chairing the general body meeting of the Arts Council of Pakistan at its auditorium packed with full of members of the council. He assured the council of the government’s support, saying that venues such as the Faizi Rahimeen Art Gallery and the YMCA would be made available for the ACP’s programmes whenever required by the Arts Council for their cultural activities. “The government has consistently supported the Arts Council, and will continue to do so in future,” he added.

He asked the council to extend its literary and cultural initiatives to other cities of Pakistan for playing its role in fostering artistic and cultural activities across the country. The commissioner also disclosed on the occasion that discussions are underway to upgrade the Karachi Arts Council to the status of a prestigious art university. .

Earlier in the meeting, ACP Karachi President Muhammad Ahmed Shah highlighted the council’s international acclaim through its cultural initiatives. He pointed out the success of its World Culture Festival, in which 40 countries participated, presenting over 100 cultural performances. The meeting was attended by a large number of ACP members. Key attendees included Karachi Arts Council Secretary Prof Ejaz Faroogi and other governing body members, as well as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Altaf Sario. The event reaffimed the council’s commitment to elevating Pakistan’s global cultural profile through its continued efforts.