Kate draws line on media trolling in ‘emotional’ update

LOS ANGELES - Kate Winslet is finally putting her foot down on being trolled by the media over her weight. During an exclusive interview on the show 60 Minutes, the actress, who rose to fame after starring in James Cameron’s Titanic, detailed the impact of tabloids making disrespectful comments about her weight. She told the outlet, “It’s absolutely appalling. What kind of a person must they be to do something like that to a young actress who’s just trying to figure it out?” In response to her claim, the host asked the actress if she had ever responded to derogatory comments. Kate further went on to explain, “I did. I let them have it. I said ‘I hope this haunts you’. “It was a great moment. It was a great moment because it wasn’t just for me, it was for all those people who were subjected to that level of harassment. It was horrific. It was really bad.” The Academy Award winner highlighted that she was advised to conceal her “belly rolls” during the filming of Lee. Previously, the 49-year-old actress opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her harrowing experience. She said at the time, “There’s a bit where Lee’s sitting on a bench in a bikini. One of the crew members came up between takes and said, ‘You might want to sit up straighter’. So you can’t see my belly rolls? Not on your life! It was deliberate, you know?” Lee was released in theatres in the United Kingdom and Ireland on September 13, 2024. Kate Winslet has addressed if she ever gets annoyed when repeatedly questioned about her record-breaking film. Kate responded to the question replied saying that she does not get annoyed but yes, she does find it ‘curious’ sometimes. While referring to her prior statement, where she admitted that her life was horrible amid the fame of James Cameron directorial, Winslet said: “So I just think, ‘Oh, well, there were those things that I said about the film I was talking about,’ and yet that’s the one thing.” “So that’s the only thing that sometimes I just think, hmmmm”, The Holiday actress concluded. Kate, 49, previously used to get compliments like ‘you could have done anything and yet you choose to do these small things’, which kind of frustrated the actress back in the time.