Tuesday, December 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KDA determined to develop sports grounds in Karachi: DG

Our Staff Reporter
December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General (DG) Altaf Gohar Memon has said that the KDA is determined to develop sports grounds alongwith the construction and development of Karachi city.  He expressed these views while meeting a delegation led by Sports Organiser M Naseem here on Monday.  

The DG KDA said that all the KDA schemes in Karachi city that have parks and sports fields, will be developed soon, to provide healthy and recreational activities to the young generation.

He further said that young players have got the opportunity to showcase their talents through the platform of KDA and, all resources will be used to maintain this tradition.

Sports Organiser M Naseem congratulated Altaf Gauhar Memon on assuming the post of Director General KDA.

M Naseem also presented a bouquet of flowers and a Sindhi Ajrak and Topi to the DG KDA Altaf Gauhar Memon.

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1733212005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024