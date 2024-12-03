KDA determined to develop sports grounds in Karachi: DG

KARACHI - The Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General (DG) Altaf Gohar Memon has said that the KDA is determined to develop sports grounds alongwith the construction and development of Karachi city. He expressed these views while meeting a delegation led by Sports Organiser M Naseem here on Monday.

The DG KDA said that all the KDA schemes in Karachi city that have parks and sports fields, will be developed soon, to provide healthy and recreational activities to the young generation.

He further said that young players have got the opportunity to showcase their talents through the platform of KDA and, all resources will be used to maintain this tradition.

Sports Organiser M Naseem congratulated Altaf Gauhar Memon on assuming the post of Director General KDA.

M Naseem also presented a bouquet of flowers and a Sindhi Ajrak and Topi to the DG KDA Altaf Gauhar Memon.