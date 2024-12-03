Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Khana Badosh Cafe holds lecture programme on Imdad Hussaini’s poetry

Staff Reporter
December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  KhanA Badosh writer’s café in its continued lireary sessions organized a a lecture program  on  the topic “ Adolesense, creative Metaphor in the poetry of Imdad Hussaini.” Eminent writer Amar Sindhoo was the key speaker on the  occasion while Prof. Dr. Sahar  Imdad presided over the event. Amar Sindhoo said that some constant metaphors in Imdad Hussaini’s poetry can be used for youth, like the metaphor of a cigarette, which is shortened to full of caffeine. Youth is the energy to destroy the old and create the new. Sahar Imdad said in his presidential speech that Imdad was a legendary poet whose creative beauty, art and body of his poetic experience also needs to be written because whatever the poet chooses is in front of you in the form of poetry.

Staff Reporter

