King Charles III welcomes Qatari emir on UK state visit

King Charles III on Tuesday welcomed the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his first wife, Sheikha Jawaher, during a grand ceremony in Whitehall, London.

​​​​​​​The welcoming ceremony was also attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate.

Al Thani, and his consort, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad Al Thani, who began a high-profile state visit to the UK, marking a significant step in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the Gulf state and Britain, would have a busy schedule on Tuesday, attending two major events.

Earlier on Monday, the Qatari royal couple landed at Stansted Airport and were greeted at Kensington Palace by Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Camilla, 77, was unable to attend the arrival due to a persistent chest infection but was scheduled to attend later events.

Tuesday's itinerary also includes a special exhibition at Buckingham Palace honoring Qatar's contributions and partnerships.

The emir and Sheikha Jawaher will attend a state banquet hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla later in the evening.

The visit, which began on Monday, features a ceremonial welcome, royal engagements, and key talks aimed at advancing a potential free trade agreement between the UK and the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

On Wednesday, the emir will visit the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst before concluding his visit with a bilateral meeting at Downing Street with Prime Minister Starmer.

The day will end with a formal dinner hosted by the Lord Mayor of London and the City of London Corporation.

Trade relations are a focal point of the visit, with Starmer hoping to secure a deal that could add £1.6 billion (approximately $2 billion) to the UK economy.

The UK’s trade with the GCC is valued at £57 billion (about $72 billion) annually, according to the British government.