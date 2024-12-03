Tuesday, December 03, 2024
KP adviser urges government to allow PTI workers to meet their families

Web Desk
4:12 PM | December 03, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif on Tuesday called on the government to facilitate meetings between detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and their families.

In a statement, Barrister Saif expressed concern over reports that authorities were not allowing such meetings. "The families of PTI workers are deeply worried about their loved ones," he lamented, highlighting their struggles to get access to the detainees.

He further stated that families were being forced to run from pillar to post in an effort to see their relatives.

Additionally, he noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur had instructed the provincial government to provide legal assistance to the detained workers.

