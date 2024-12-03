KP CM condemns attack on police in DIK

Peshawar - The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, strongly condemned the incidents of firing on a police mobile van and a check post in Dera Ismail Khan, which resulted in the martyrdom of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mir Ghulam and injuries to other police personnel.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss, the Chief Minister offered heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyred officer and prayed for the elevation of his rank in the afterlife. He also extended wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured police personnel and directed the district administration to ensure they receive the best medical care.

The Chief Minister directed senior police officials to take immediate action to arrest those responsible for the attacks and emphasized that the sacrifices of police officers in protecting the lives and property of citizens would not go unnoticed.

“Police officers who lay down their lives for public safety deserve our highest respect and gratitude,” said the Chief Minister. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring justice for the victims.

CM summons special meeting on development of Dera

The KP Chief Minister has summoned a special meeting of all concerned departments at the CM Secretariat on December 3 to discuss the development portfolio of District Dera Ismail Khan.

A notification issued here stated that the meeting would be chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Planning and Development Department in the Committee Room.

The agenda of the meeting includes a discussion on the overall development portfolio of DI Khan, along with the following items: construction of flyovers in DI Khan City, establishment of cath labs at various hospitals across the province on a need basis, a commerce college for girls in DI Khan, a cadet college for girls in DI Khan, the construction of the BISE DI Khan Board building, shifting of Tank Adda in DI Khan, establishment of a Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Satellite Centre in the southern districts of KP, a burn centre in DI Khan, and other related schemes.

The meeting will be attended by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretaries of the Communication and Works Department, Higher Education Department, Local Government Department, Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Irrigation Department, Agriculture Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Environment and Wildlife Department, Health Department, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Energy and Power Department, Planning and Development Department, Relief and Rehabilitation Department, Industries Department, Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Establishment and Administration Department, Social Welfare Department, Tourism Department, the Registrar of the Peshawar High Court, the Director General of PDMA Peshawar, and the Deputy Commissioner of DI Khan.