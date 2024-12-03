Lack of Facilities at an Institution

Education is the foundation of a bright future, often described as humanity’s “third eye.” Unfortunately, the Government Boys High School Babber School Pasni, once renowned for its discipline and academic excellence, has been neglected since achieving high school status in 2014. The institution still offers the same limited resources and operates with only 12 teachers, struggling to meet rising educational demands.

The local education authorities in Gwadar appear indifferent to the school’s plight, leaving students to face increasing challenges without adequate support. This neglect jeopardises a generation of potential talent, depriving students of the quality education they deserve.

I urge the provincial and local governments of Gwadar to take immediate action. Increasing teaching posts and improving facilities is essential to revitalise this institution and secure a brighter future for its students. Let us work together to ensure no child is left behind.

AMAN MEERAN,

Gwadar.