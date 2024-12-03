Landi Kotal police foil drug smuggling attempt

Peshawar - The Landi Kotal police arrested a suspected drug supplier and recovered 4 kilograms of heroin and 1 kilogram of hashish during a successful operation. Acting on a tip-off from SHO Adnan Afridi, Additional SHO Azmat Wali apprehended the suspect, identified as Sajjad Khan, son of Ayub, a resident of Khoga Khel.

The arrest was made at the Khoga Khel Dilkhad bypass. The suspect and the recovered drugs have been shifted to police custody for further investigation. District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, stated that the crackdown on drug dealers and smugglers has intensified under his leadership, with daily operations continuing successfully.

He assured that efforts to eliminate drug-related crimes and target their facilitators will persist with the collaboration of local elders.

“Our commitment to eradicating drugs from the region remains unwavering,” said DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal.