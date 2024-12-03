LHC calls for extended school holidays, smog control measures

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has proposed extending winter vacations in educational institutions until January 10 to address the escalating smog crisis in Punjab.

Justice Shahid Karim, presiding over the hearing on smog control measures, was briefed by Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq and members of the Judicial Commission. During the proceedings, reports emerged about tree-cutting at a bus depot near Township, drawing sharp criticism from Justice Karim.

The court had previously prohibited tree felling in such areas. Advocate General Ishaq explained that the Forest Department had informed the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) about the trees at the depot and sought approval for their removal.

However, the Pakistan Horticulture Authority (PHA) was accused of unauthorized cutting. The PHA’s counsel denied the claims, stating the trees were only trimmed. Justice Karim expressed dissatisfaction, demanding accountability and warning that no tree-related activities could occur without prior approval. He ordered the matter to be referred to the Chief Minister for immediate action and threatened criminal proceedings against the PHA if the issue persisted.

The LHC emphasized the need for stricter regulation of construction activities, recommending work be limited to two or three days per week to reduce pollution.

It also reiterated the urgency of extending school holidays until January 10, citing the hazardous air quality and recalling similar measures implemented last year.

The court adjourned the hearing to December 6, directing officials to submit a detailed report on the tree-cutting incident and updates on efforts to combat smog.