Life term awarded to drug trafficker

Our Staff Reporter
December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded the life imprisonment to a drug trafficker involved in a narcotics case of the ANF police station. According to the prosecution, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), on a tip-off, conducted a raid near Airport Chowk on Jhang Road after midnight on May 26, 2024 and nabbed a drug pusher, Ali Shan, of D-Type Colony, red-handed while pushing narcotics in an auto-rickshaw. The police recovered 56.400 kilograms of chars from his possession which the accused had hid in a secret box of his rickshaw. The ANF police registered a case and submitted the challan to court. Deciding the case, the learned judge awarded the life imprisonment to accused Ali Shan under section 9-C of Control of Narcotics Substances Act (CNSA) 1997. The convict was also directed to pay a fine of Rs.500,000, or undergo further imprisonment of six months.

Our Staff Reporter

