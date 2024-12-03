Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Martyrs of Armed Forces, LAEs paid rich tributes

Our Staff Reporter
December 03, 2024
HASILPUR  -  The monthly meeting of Hathar Youth Organisation (HYO) Tehsil Hasilpur was held under the patronage of the founder and central chairman Muhammad Qasim Khan Ghazi Khanana. All the central office-bearers of Hathar Youth Organisation were present in the meeting which started with recitation of Holy Quran. During the meeting various issues related to region were discussed in detail. A unanimous declaration was also issued. According to declaration, the participants of the meeting paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies. They said that security forces are the pride of Pakistan and the youth stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army. The HYO praised the Pakistan Army’s exceptional role in safeguarding the country’s ideological and geographical frontiers. Later, prayers were offered for the martyred of Pakistan Army and LEAs.

