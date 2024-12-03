Massive fire erupts at Rimpa Plaza in Karachi

A massive fire broke out at Rimpa Plaza on Karachi’s M.A. Jinnah Road on Tuesday, according to rescue officials. A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 reported that fire brigade teams and ambulances were dispatched immediately after the alarm was raised.

The fire has severely affected the fourth and fifth floors of the building, which house tires, plastic goods, and spare parts shops, intensifying the blaze. Rescue officials stated that there are no reports of casualties or people trapped inside the building. Efforts to control the fire are ongoing.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

In a separate incident in September, a fire erupted at an illegal petrol pump in Karachi’s Shah Faisal area, resulting in one fatality. The petrol pump was operating under a residential building, putting residents at risk. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Tauheed Mumtaz confirmed that the fire was extinguished and those trapped were rescued. The police had previously shut down the petrol pump, but court orders had prevented further action against the owner.