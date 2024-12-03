Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Medical camp held to provide free healthcare services

Our Staff Reporter
December 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  In collaboration with MAP Medical Centre, Ayesha Foundation organised a one-day free medical camp on Monday, providing healthcare services to over 200 individuals.

The camp featured a team of expert medical professionals, including gynaecologist Dr Shumaila Sattar, physiotherapist Dr Ghayoor Hayat, Dr Hammad Khan, Dr Ali Hasan, psychologist Dr Saniya Farooq, Dr Fatima Rahim, dentists Dr Ijlal Akbar, Dr Syeda Sabahat, Dr Saad Ahmed, Dr Alia Azam, Dr Zar Muhammad, and medical officers Dr Mirdad and Dr Roma. These specialists diagnosed and treated a wide range of illnesses.

Talking to media persons, Chairperson Tayyaba Batool emphasized that the primary objective of the camp was to offer free medical services to those who cannot afford treatment despite their illnesses. She stated, “This was our first free medical camp, but it will certainly not be the last. This successful initiative has given us the experience to organize similar camps in various districts on a regular basis. We will soon be holding such camps in other districts to benefit more people.”

On the occasion, she expressed her gratitude to the MAP Medical Centre administration, particularly Salahuddin, for their dedication to serving underprivileged individuals.

Our Staff Reporter

