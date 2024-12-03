Meeting focuses improving Lesco bills distribution

LAHORE - Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider here Monday chaired a meeting of senior officials to consider measures to further improve the method of distribution of electricity bills. The meeting discussed ways and means to further improve the distribution mechanism of electricity bills. Shahid Haider said that all measures should be taken to deliver the electricity bills to the consumers much before the due dates of payment as it would not only ease the problems of consumers but also help improve the recovery. He also instructed all DCMs and Revenue Officers in this regard. The meeting was also attended by Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Bushra Imran, DG (Admin) Nauman Ghafoor, DG (Implementation) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Chief Engineer Operations (O&M) Abbas Ali, Chief Engineer (PMU) Shoaib Asim, Chief Engineer (P&D) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti, Chief Law Officer Badr Yasin, Director (Anti-Theft) Ahmed Shehzad Chughtai, Director (S&I) Asghar and Director (Commercial) Nadeem Tahir. Meanwhile, LESCO arranged a grand ceremony for its 10 employees who retired during the month of July this year. The CEO gave away their pension papers and dues checks. DG (Admin) Nauman Ghafoor, Manager Services Haris Bashar and Deputy Manager (Admin) Salman Haider were also present. On this occasion, all the retired employees were entertained with tea and refreshments. Engineer Shahid Haider paid tribute to the retired employees and said that all employees are respected and “I congratulate them on their honorable retirement. The purpose of this event is to recognize your services to the company as you have dedicated a major part of your life to the company and the efforts made by you for the development of the company.”